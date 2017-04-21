Ida R. Manion, 87, of Hudson
Hudson/Marlborough - Ida R. Manion, 87, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at UMass Memorial Healthcare - Memorial Campus after an illness. She was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, the daughter of Peter G. and Anne Muise and had lived most of her life in Framingham and Marlborough before moving to Hudson in 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|14 hr
|AmeriBev
|1
|Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07)
|Thu
|Mahoney
|10
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Oliver
|36
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Dirk
|25
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|6
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC