Ida R. Manion, 87, of Hudson

Hudson/Marlborough - Ida R. Manion, 87, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at UMass Memorial Healthcare - Memorial Campus after an illness. She was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, the daughter of Peter G. and Anne Muise and had lived most of her life in Framingham and Marlborough before moving to Hudson in 2006.

