Home improvement chain expands virtual "how-to" classes

On the heels of Lowe's "Holoroom How To" virtual reality-based DIY skills-training clinic debut in the chain's Framingham, Massachusetts store last month, the concept is now available in Lowe's Canada's Burlington, Ontario location. While wearing the virtual reality headset and holding a controller in each hand, shoppers become immersed in a DIY project - such as tiling a shower - and given step-by-step instructions to complete the task.

