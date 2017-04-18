Hacking Fears Are Making Consumers Skittish About Smart Home Devices
Smart home device adoption is on the rise, but users are also increasingly concerned about hackers gaining control of connected devices or getting access to personal information. Uptake in smart home devices is growing year-to-year, although consumer concern over data security and privacy breaches may be stunting adoption or potentially serving as a barrier to wider mass market acceptance Full-Service Dealers with their Own In-House Security Monitoring Centers are Increasingly Turning to Third-Party Providers for a More Integrated Relationship FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Sales & Integration.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Oliver
|36
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Dirk
|25
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|6
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC