Greater Boston author readings April 30-May 6
Editors Elizabeth Searle and Suzanne Strempek Shea and contributors Lisa Borders , Emily Franklin , Allan Hunter , Marianne Leone , Leigh Montville , Brenda Sparks Prescott , and Sebastian Stuart read at 2 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langely Rd., Newton Centre Robert Pinsky reads at 3 p.m. at the Concord Free Public Library, 129 Main St., Concord Julie Lekstrom Himes reads at 3 p.m. at the Concord Bookshop, 65 Main St., Concord Michele R. McPhee reads at 7 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 1 Worcester Rd., Framingham Cory Doctorow in conversation with Joi Ito at 6:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library, 449 Broadway, Cambridge Lucas Mann reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books Jeff VanderMeer and Annie Hartnett read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith Erica Armstrong Dunbar reads at 7:30 p.m. at the Royall House and Slave Quarters, 15 George St., Medford Jorie Graham , Gail Mazur , Robert Pinsky , ... (more)
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|Apr 21
|AmeriBev
|1
|Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07)
|Apr 20
|Mahoney
|10
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Oliver
|36
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Dirk
|25
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|6
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
