Greater Boston author readings April 30-May 6

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Boston.com

Editors Elizabeth Searle and Suzanne Strempek Shea and contributors Lisa Borders , Emily Franklin , Allan Hunter , Marianne Leone , Leigh Montville , Brenda Sparks Prescott , and Sebastian Stuart read at 2 p.m. at Newtonville Books, 10 Langely Rd., Newton Centre Robert Pinsky reads at 3 p.m. at the Concord Free Public Library, 129 Main St., Concord Julie Lekstrom Himes reads at 3 p.m. at the Concord Bookshop, 65 Main St., Concord Michele R. McPhee reads at 7 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 1 Worcester Rd., Framingham Cory Doctorow in conversation with Joi Ito at 6:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library, 449 Broadway, Cambridge Lucas Mann reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books Jeff VanderMeer and Annie Hartnett read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith Erica Armstrong Dunbar reads at 7:30 p.m. at the Royall House and Slave Quarters, 15 George St., Medford Jorie Graham , Gail Mazur , Robert Pinsky , ... (more)

