Framingham will hold recount of vote to become a city

Framingham officials will recount election ballots on April 24 to determine if the state's most populous town officially becomes a city. The recount, which is open to the public, will take place at 9 a.m. at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building, 150 Concord St. Residents narrowly approved a ballot question on April 4 that changes the government structure from a town to a city.

