Framingham Police Take Back Unwanted Prescription Drugs on Saturday, April 29th

On Saturday April 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Framingham Police Department in concert with the Medical Reserve Corps will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills, patches, liquids or ointments for disposal to 1 William Welch Way .

