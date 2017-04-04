Framingham, Massachusetts -- 8/20/2015-- Downtown Framingham is seen...

Framingham, Massachusetts -- 8/20/201...

A question on Tuesday's ballot asks whether the community of about 70,000 residents should change its charter and adopt a city form of government with an elected mayor and city council. Framingham has been unofficially called America's largest town and currently has a board of selectmen and representative town meeting.

