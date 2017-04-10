Framingham Board of Selectmen Notice ...

Framingham Board of Selectmen Notice of Vacancies

Pursuant to the vote on April 4, 2017 by the citizens of the Town of Framingham, the new Framingham Charter directs that the Framingham Board of Selectmen shall appoint seven individuals to a committee to review the Town Bylaws for compliance with the new Charter. This committee will prepare revisions and amendments as may be necessary.

