Diet Soda Linked to Dementia, Study Says
Diet soda has been possibly linked to dementia and stroke, according to research from the Boston University School of Medicine and Framingham Heart Study released Thursday. The findings in the study, released this week in the medical journals Alzheimer's & Dementia, and Stroke, showed that people who consumed sugary drinks and fruit juices on a regular basis were more likely to have poorer memories and small brain volumes, according to a statement from the medical schoo l.
