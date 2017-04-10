ClearGov Launches Stat Dashboard for ...

ClearGov Launches Stat Dashboard for School Districts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Government Technology

ClearGov , a startup known for delivering interactive statistics dashboards to local governments, is moving to also serve K-12 school districts. The business has launched its new line of stat dashboards in Massachusetts, where - following its business strategy for cities - it has pulled data from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to set up more than 400 school district portals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Apr 5 Butch Cassidy 13
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Feb '17 Oliver 36
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Feb '17 Dirk 25
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan '17 spytheweb 6
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16) Jun '16 joan 1
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,199,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC