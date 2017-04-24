CCL to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Results, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. EDT
To access this call, please dial: 1-844-347-1036 - Toll Free 1-209-905-5911 - International Dial-In Number 10089411: Optional Conference Passcode The press release and conference call presentation will be posted on the Company's website on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 - www.cclind.com . Audio replay service for the conference call will be available Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. EDT until Friday, May 26, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.
