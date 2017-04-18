Bristol County air quality receives f...

Bristol County air quality receives failing grade

Air quality in Massachusetts and the nation continues to improve, but many residents still breathe air that could be harmful to their health, according to a new report. Bristol and Essex counties received failing grades for ozone concentrations in the American Lung Association's 2017 “State of the Air” report, which analyzed air quality data for the years 2013, 2014 and 2015.

