Alzheon Scientists Discover Novel Therapeutic Mechanism Of Inhibition ...
Published Data Shows that Novel 'Enveloping' Mechanism of Tramiprosate Modulates Misfolding of AAY42 Amyloid and Prevents Oligomer Formation Early in Amyloid Aggregation Cascade Pharmacokinetic Analyses Confirm Tramiprosate Concentrations for Full Inhibition of Toxic Oligomer Formation Are Clinically Achieved by ALZ-801 Dose Planned for Upcoming Pivotal Phase 3 Study FRAMINGHAM, Mass.-- -- Alzheon, Inc. today announced publication of a newly elucidated molecular mechanism of action for tramiprosate, the active agent in the company's lead clinical drug candidate, ALZ-801 .
