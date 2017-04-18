Aerial Application to Control Mosquito Larvae at Large Wetland Areas of Framingham
The East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project will be conducting a helicopter application of the biological larvicide, Bti, to control mosquito larvae over wetland areas located in Framingham. Wetlands currently being evaluated for this application are located by Angelica Dr., Callahan State Park, Fairbanks Rd. and Palmer Rd. The application will take place between April 19 and April 27. The Bti will be applied in a granular formulation by a helicopter flying low directly over the wetlands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk...
|46 min
|AmeriBev
|1
|Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07)
|18 hr
|Mahoney
|10
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Feb '17
|Oliver
|36
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Dirk
|25
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|6
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC