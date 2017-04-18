Aerial Application to Control Mosquit...

Aerial Application to Control Mosquito Larvae at Large Wetland Areas of Framingham

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: City of Framingham

The East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project will be conducting a helicopter application of the biological larvicide, Bti, to control mosquito larvae over wetland areas located in Framingham. Wetlands currently being evaluated for this application are located by Angelica Dr., Callahan State Park, Fairbanks Rd. and Palmer Rd. The application will take place between April 19 and April 27. The Bti will be applied in a granular formulation by a helicopter flying low directly over the wetlands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Diet sodas may be tied to stroke, dementia risk... 46 min AmeriBev 1
News Teen Accused Of Sheep Rape (Dec '07) 18 hr Mahoney 10
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Apr 5 Butch Cassidy 13
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Feb '17 Oliver 36
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Feb '17 Dirk 25
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan '17 spytheweb 6
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC