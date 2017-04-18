Aerial Application to Control Mosquito Larvae at Large Wetland Areas of Framingham

The East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project will be conducting a helicopter application of the biological larvicide, Bti, to control mosquito larvae over wetland areas located in Framingham. Wetlands currently being evaluated for this application are located by Angelica Dr., Callahan State Park, Fairbanks Rd. and Palmer Rd. The application will take place between April 19 and April 27. The Bti will be applied in a granular formulation by a helicopter flying low directly over the wetlands.

