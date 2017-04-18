A Twilight Walk Along the Sudbury Riv...

A Twilight Walk Along the Sudbury River Saturday, April 29, 2017

Join Robert McArthur, Framingham Conservation Administrator, for a twilight walk along the Sudbury River on Saturday, April 29th, at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy the Carol Getchell Nature Trail, experiencing the woods and the river as the light fades and your eyes adjust to the darkness. If you have a reading about the evening or night time that you'd like to share, bring it along.

