William S. Peaslee, Jr., 90
William S. Peaslee, Jr., a lifelong resident of Woodville and a proud WW II Veteran, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the age of 90. He was the husband of the late Lois Peaslee, with whom he shared 66 years of marriage and father of the late Kenneth D. Peaslee. He is survived by his daughter Beverly Mulkey and her husband Robert of Northborough and his son William A. Peaslee and his wife Laurie of Westborough.
