Trial concluding for pharmacist charged in deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday in the trial of the co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmacy charged with murder and racketeering for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States. Barry Cadden, 50, is the one of two former pharmacists at the New England Compounding Center accused of second-degree murder in an outbreak that sickened 751 people in 20 states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.