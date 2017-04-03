Traffic Alert - Union Avenue Construction to Resume on Monday, April 3, 2017
It is anticipated that the contractor performing the infrastructure improvements for the Union Avenue Area Water and Sewer Improvements Project will resume construction activities on Monday, April 3, 2017. Construction is anticipated to begin at 7:00 a.m. and continue to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
