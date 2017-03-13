Track, temps alter storm outlook, but...

Track, temps alter storm outlook, but officials urge caution

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Hull Times

Warmer temperatures along the coast and a changing storm track have lowered the projected snow totals in eastern Massachusetts, but Gov. Charlie Baker early Tuesday morning warned that high winds and periods of heavy snowfall will create "extremely difficult" driving conditions and advised drivers to stay off the roads if they can. While he has not instituted a travel ban, Baker said, "If people can stay off the roads for the rest of the day, and give the crews the space and the time and the ability to clean up after all of this, that would be terrific."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hull Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Feb '17 Oliver 36
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Feb '17 Dirk 25
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Jan '17 Carol white 11
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan '17 spytheweb 6
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16) Jun '16 joan 1
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,992 • Total comments across all topics: 279,624,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC