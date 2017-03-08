Threats to Jewish community - horrible and destructive,' Baker says
One day after three institutions were evacuated in Massachusetts due to a multi-state wave of bomb threats, Gov. Charlie Baker called continued threats against Jewish community organizations around the country "horrible and destructive." "I thank God that so far it's just been threats and not anything more than that, although there are definitely incidents of, sort of, isolated incidents of small acts of violence against people because of their religious persuasion," Baker said at a press conference Wednesday.
