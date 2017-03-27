The Yard Waste Drop-off will be opening for the season on Saturday, April 1st, weather permitting
Residents must have a valid 2017 Recycling Center Permit to use the facility, located on Dudley Road. Permits can be purchased at the Recycling Center at 255 Mount Wayte Avenue, Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or at the Public Works Colonna Building at 100 Western Avenue Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents are able to dispose of yard waste such as leaves, grass, plant waste, and brush.
