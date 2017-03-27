The Yard Waste Drop-off will be openi...

The Yard Waste Drop-off will be opening for the season on Saturday, April 1st, weather permitting

Residents must have a valid 2017 Recycling Center Permit to use the facility, located on Dudley Road. Permits can be purchased at the Recycling Center at 255 Mount Wayte Avenue, Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or at the Public Works Colonna Building at 100 Western Avenue Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents are able to dispose of yard waste such as leaves, grass, plant waste, and brush.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Middlesex County was issued at March 31 at 3:51PM EDT

