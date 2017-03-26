Suspect arrested in Hopkinton after c...

Suspect arrested in Hopkinton after chase, manhunt

Sunday Mar 26 Read more: Boston.com

A man wanted in connection with a Framingham drive-by shooting in was arrested after a chase followed by a manhunt in Hopkinton, police said. Framingham and Ashland Police attempted to stop Igor Campos, 24, of Marlborough, in connection with the drive-by shooting at about 5 p.m., Hopkinton Police said.

Framingham, MA

