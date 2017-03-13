Statement Regarding The Conclusion of the Litigation Pertaining to Alleged Disposal of Asbestos
The Town of Framingham welcomes the conclusion of this matter with today's entry of the consent judgment by the court. The Town remains disappointed that materials from a Town project could have been disposed of improperly, given the reasonable expectations the Town had in the contractor and engineer we hired to make sure that would not happen.
