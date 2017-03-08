Staples to close 70 stores to recoup losses from poor sales
Stock for the office-supply chain gave up 19 cents, or 2.1 percent, to $8.77 during morning trade, The Associated Press reported. The largest office-supply retailer in the U.S. announced it's closing 70 stores this year thanks to falling sales.
