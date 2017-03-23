Police ID off-duty trooper who suffered medical issue, died
Massachusetts State Police have identified an off-duty trooper who died after suffering a medical emergency while exercising in Framingham. Spokesman Dave Procopio said at least 20 police cruisers escorted the trooper's body from the hospital to the medical examiner's office in Boston for an autopsy.
