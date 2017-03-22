Pharmacist acquitted of murder in deadly meningitis outbreak Barry Cadden, however, was found guilty of racketeering, conspiracy and mail fraud charges. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nBJgTz BOSTON - A jury in Boston acquitted pharmacist Barry Cadden on murder charges in the deaths of 25 patients injected with steroids from his lab.

