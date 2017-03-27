Mark Wahlberg shoots Daddy's Home 2 s...

Mark Wahlberg shoots Daddy's Home 2 scenes

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Mark Wahlberg reprises his role as the cool dad while shooting scenes in the snow with Will Ferrell and Mel Gibson for Daddy's Home 2 And Mark Wahlberg played the picture perfect cool father once again as he was spotted filming scenes for the upcoming sequel Daddy's Home 2 in Framingham, Massachusetts on Wednesday. The 45-year-old actor lugged a heavy chainsaw around set while shooting with co-stars Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson and John Lithgow.

Framingham, MA

