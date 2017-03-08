Home improvement chain debuts VR-based 'how to' classes
Starting Tuesday, March 7, the home improvement chain's store in Framingham, Massachusetts, debuted its "Holoroom How To," Lowe's first-ever virtual reality DIY skills-training clinic. As consumers enter the interactive virtual reality -based environment, they wear an HTC Vive headset to receive "hands-on" tutorials on basic DIY skills, including supplies and steps, needed to complete a project.
