Eversource to Repair Gas Line off of Leland Street

Framingham, MA Eversource has identified and responded to a leak that is not considered an emergency in a gas line on the north side of Leland Street in Framingham. Due to the location of the leak, southeast of the company's former gas manufacturing plant located at 350 Irving Street, Eversource representatives proactively reached out to Framingham Fire Department, the Framingham Board of Health, the Framingham Conservation Commission and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

