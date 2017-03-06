Eversource to Repair Gas Line off of Leland Street
Framingham, MA Eversource has identified and responded to a leak that is not considered an emergency in a gas line on the north side of Leland Street in Framingham. Due to the location of the leak, southeast of the company's former gas manufacturing plant located at 350 Irving Street, Eversource representatives proactively reached out to Framingham Fire Department, the Framingham Board of Health, the Framingham Conservation Commission and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Feb 12
|Oliver
|36
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|Dirk
|25
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Carol white
|11
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|6
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC