Elizabeth Warren to Donald Trump: You're trying to make Obamacare fail

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Boston Herald

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said President Trump can't simply place the troubled future of Obamacare at Democrats' feet after he sought to sabotage its success and "actively worked" to make it "fail" from his first days in the Oval Office. "Let's be real clear: We are not talking about if nothing is done," Warren said.

