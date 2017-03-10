Edward M. Healy, 86, of Shrewsbury
Ted leaves his wife of 62 years, Nina Healy; three children, Christopher M. Healy of Shrewsbury, Geoffrey E. Healy and his wife Kathy of Maryland, and Marianne H. Feroce and her husband Jonathan of Shelton, Conn.; two brothers, Bernard Healy Jr. of Florida and Lamont Healy of Duxbury; three grandchildren, Georgia, Lily, and Henry; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Healy was born in Braintree, son of Bernard E. and Emelie M. Healy.
