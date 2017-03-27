Editorial: A single-payer fan

The demise of the Republican health care reform effort on Capitol Hill has breathed new life into the left wing of the Democratic Party and what has always been its own elusive health care unicorn - single-payer. It has, of course, always had a champion in Vermont's Sen. Bernie Sanders, for whom Obamacare was but a temporary way station on the road to full government control of one-fifth of the U.S. economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.