Commonwealth of Massachusetts U.S. Flag Half Staff Notification
Please be advised that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has ordered that the United States flag and the Commonwealth flag be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, March 4, 2017 in honor of United States armed service representatives MK3 Kristina Lee Cooley, United States Coast Guard, of Feeding Hills, MA, who passed away on February 15, 2017 and PFC Brian P. Odiorne, United States Army, of Ware, MA, who passed away on February 20, 2017 in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
