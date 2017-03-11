Building in Framingham shopping cente...

Building in Framingham shopping center is destroyed in early-morning blaze

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Boston.com

A three-alarm fire destroyed a building in a Framingham shopping complex early Saturday morning, with the town's deputy fire chief calling the building a "total loss." No one was injured in the fire at the Old Path Village complex on Concord Street, which started just before 2 a.m., according to deputy chief Mark Leporati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Feb '17 Oliver 36
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Feb '17 Dirk 25
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Jan '17 Carol white 11
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan '17 spytheweb 6
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
Massachusetts Adoptees and Birth parents Reunit... (Jun '16) Jun '16 joan 1
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,587,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC