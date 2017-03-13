All Non-Essential Municipal Offices will be CLOSED on Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Due to the anticipated inclement weather all non-essential Municipal Buildings including the Memorial Building, Public Libraries, Parks Administration, the Callahan Senior Center, the Loring Arena and the Recycling Center will be closed on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. A weather emergency parking ban will take place beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 through 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
