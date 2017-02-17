'That's when the bugs came out'

'That's when the bugs came out'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

The former quality control officer for a Massachusetts company behind a deadly meningitis outbreak testified yesterday at her ex-boss's murder trial, describing a literal sweatshop that had labs infested with mold and insects in temperatures that topped 100 degrees. " the SOPs," Annette Robinson testified New England Compounding Co.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Framingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08) Feb 12 Oliver 36
News Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13) Feb 1 Dirk 25
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Jan 26 Carol white 11
News Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai... Jan '17 spytheweb 6
News Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10) Oct '16 Kevin Hegarty 61
News Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15) Oct '16 gets reality show 2
News Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree (Jul '16) Jul '16 hammerhead 1
See all Framingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Framingham Forum Now

Framingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Framingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Framingham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,678 • Total comments across all topics: 278,952,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC