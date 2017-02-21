Team Framingham Runners Name Devin Suau their 2017 Honorary Captain
At their team meeting on Wednesday February 15th, the Team Framingham runners named Devin Suau as their 2017 Team Framingham Honorary Captain. In a story first reported earlier this month, Devin Suau is the 6 year Stapleton Elementary School kindergarten student suffering from an inoperable brain tumor.
