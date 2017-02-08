Storm Emergency Information

Due to the anticipated inclement weather, a weather emergency parking ban will take place beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2017 through 7:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017. There will be NO refuse and recycling pick up on Thursday, February 9, 2017; refuse and recycling will operate on a one day delayed schedule.

