Skate Park Committee Approves Final Design
The Town of Framingham Skate Park Advisory Committee has unanimously approved the design for the town's first skate park, to be located at Farm Pond Park. The design is a result of a collaborative effort between area skateboarders, the advisory committee, Pillar Design Studios, a professional skate park design company, and professional staff from the Parks and Recreation Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Feb 12
|Oliver
|36
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Feb 1
|Dirk
|25
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Carol white
|11
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan '17
|spytheweb
|6
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC