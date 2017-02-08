Protesters voice anger over soil impo...

Protesters voice anger over soil importation in Uxbridge

56 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Area residents took to the street Wednesday afternoon to show their anger that importation of unregulated soil from construction sites in major urban areas is still going on, despite the issuance Feb. 1 of cease-and-desist orders by the zoning enforcement officer to the two soil projects in town. About a dozen people stood along bucolic South Street holding signs that carried such messages as, "Stop the sludge!" and "Dept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

