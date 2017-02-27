MBTA: Authorities probe trespasser struck by Worcester-bound train in Ashland

Public safety personnel were at the scene of an apparent fatality along the Framingham-Worcester commuter rail line around 10 Monday night. The MBTA Monday night was investigating the death of a trespasser who struck by a train near Fountain Street, according to witnesses, public safety broadcasts and social media. Trains on the Worcester-Framingham line were stopped in both directions, according to commuter rail Tweets. Train service was tied up for more than an hour.

