MBTA: Authorities probe trespasser struck by Worcester-bound train in Ashland
Public safety personnel were at the scene of an apparent fatality along the Framingham-Worcester commuter rail line around 10 Monday night. The MBTA Monday night was investigating the death of a trespasser who struck by a train near Fountain Street, according to witnesses, public safety broadcasts and social media. Trains on the Worcester-Framingham line were stopped in both directions, according to commuter rail Tweets. Train service was tied up for more than an hour.
