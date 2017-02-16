Lawrence "Larry" Marshall, 94
Lawrence "Larry" Marshall, 94, of Hopkinton, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017 at St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham, following a period of declining health. Born in Mexico, Maine, he was the son of the late Marion and Lawrence Marshall.
