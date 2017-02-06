Judge bars further testimony from vic...

Judge bars further testimony from victims' kin in NECC meningitis trial

A federal judge presiding over the trial of an owner of a Framingham pharmacy linked to a deadly meningitis outbreak has barred prosecutors from calling more family members of victims to testify in the case. In a five-page order filed Monday in US District Court in Boston, Judge Richard G. Stearns wrote that the three relatives who have already testified in the trial of Barry J. Cadden have had an "emotional impact on the jurors ... particularly as the testimony in each instance has turned inevitably to a description of the suffering of the victim prior to death."

