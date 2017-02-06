Judge bars further testimony from victims' kin in NECC meningitis trial
A federal judge presiding over the trial of an owner of a Framingham pharmacy linked to a deadly meningitis outbreak has barred prosecutors from calling more family members of victims to testify in the case. In a five-page order filed Monday in US District Court in Boston, Judge Richard G. Stearns wrote that the three relatives who have already testified in the trial of Barry J. Cadden have had an "emotional impact on the jurors ... particularly as the testimony in each instance has turned inevitably to a description of the suffering of the victim prior to death."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Feb 1
|Dirk
|25
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|factisafact
|35
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Carol white
|11
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan 12
|spytheweb
|6
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC