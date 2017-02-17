Join Framingham Public Library for the Brown Bag Learning Series - T'ai Chi for Healthy Living
Join Framingham Public Library for the Brown Bag Learning Series - T'ai Chi for Healthy Living at 12:00 p.m. on March 3, 2017 in the Costin Room of the Main Library presented by John Woodward. T'ai Chi is an ancient Chinese martial art that nowadays is more often seen as a form of relaxing exercise.
