Join Framingham Public Library for Adult Coloring Night on Thursday Evenings
Join Framingham Public Library for adult coloring night on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the J Program Room of the Main Public Library located at 49 Lexington Street in Framingham. If your New Year's resolution is to find more time for yourself then join us for an evening of coloring, calming tea, and music.
