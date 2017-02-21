Joe Val Bluegrass Festival 2017

The Joe Val Bluegrass Festival is definitely one of the main events of the bluegrass calendar for pickers, students, and fans of bluegrass anywhere in the northeast region of the US. Folks come in from all over to see favorite bands, plus new bands on the scene, to take one of the over 50 workshops offered, and of course to jam and meet friends and make new ones every year.

