Informational Statement Regarding Construction and Blasting Operations at RCS Learning Center
On June 2, 2016, the Planning Board granted a decision for the construction of the RCS Learning Center located at 82 Edmands Road. The decision regulates the hours of construction and development related activities for the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Comments
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Feb 1
|Dirk
|25
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|factisafact
|35
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Carol white
|11
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan 12
|spytheweb
|6
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC