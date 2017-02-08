Harry E. Dumay named 11th president o...

Harry E. Dumay named 11th president of Elms College

Harry E. Dumay, who has a long and distinguished career in higher education, has been named the 11th president of the College of Our Lady of the Elms, the college's board of trustees announced today. Dumay, who was chosen after a nationwide search, has served in higher education finance and administration at senior and executive levels for 19 years.

