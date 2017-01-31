Fulton County officials consider solar array proposal at Tryon
The Fulton County Building and Grounds Committee pushed forward a concept Monday that would place a solar array at the Tryon Technology Park. Fulton County Planning Director Jim Mraz said he brought the concept to the committee just to see if they were interested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Framingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there any 'ghetto' in Sudbury?? (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|factisafact
|35
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Carol white
|11
|Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff New age of uncertai...
|Jan 12
|spytheweb
|6
|Ted Nugent Suggests He's Ready For Armed Revolt... (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|power
|24
|Hells Lounge proposed for Summer Street locatio... (Mar '10)
|Oct '16
|Kevin Hegarty
|61
|Man charged with recording women in Arlington b... (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|gets reality show
|2
|Inspired evolution of Billerica's Whiffle Tree (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hammerhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Framingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC