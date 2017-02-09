Drivers urged to stay off Massachusetts roads as storm hits
Gov. Charlie Baker is urging people to stay off Massachusetts roads as the biggest snowstorm of the winter moves across the state during the morning commute. The Republican said Thursday roads need to be clear so plows and sanders can do their work and emergency vehicles can make their way around.
